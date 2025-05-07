New Delhi, Chief Justice of India designate Justice BR Gavai praised former Chief Justice NV Ramana for his contribution to the judiciary and lauded his vision in making justice accessible to the common citizens. CJI designate Justice BR Gavai lauds former CJI NV Ramana for his contribution to judiciary

Justice Gavai, who is to take over as the Chief Justice on May 14, called Justice Ramana as people’s chief justice and said he was the first to break the ice of judges isolating themselves.

"I think he must be one of the first Chief Justice of India who had broken that ice of the judges being isolated from the public," Justice Gavai said at a launch ceremony of a book 'Narratives off the Bench - A Judge Speaks' which is a collection of speeches delivered by former CJI Ramana.

"He believed in going to the people. He believed in meeting the people. I think he was truly the people’s Chief Justice of India," Justice Gavai said.

Justice Gavai, who will take over the charge from incumbent CJI Sanjiv Khanna after his superannuation on May 13, said he shares three commonalities with Justice Ramana and Justice Surya Kant.

"All three of us are coming from a rural background. All three of us belong to agricultural families, and all three of us are first-generation lawyers," he said.

Justice Gavai lauded the vision of Justice Ramana and said he was a firm believer of diversity and inclusiveness and recalled the historic moment in the history of the Supreme Court when nine-judges took oath at one go in 2021 when CJI Ramana was at the helm of affairs.

He said one of the judges sworn in that day, Justice BV Nagarathna, is in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India.

"I found him to be a true human being, very loving and caring, a man full of humanity, empathy, sympathy and compassion, all that is printed in his judgments and also the speeches that are presented to us in the compilation of the 'Narratives of the bench: A Judge speaks'," Justice Gavai said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.