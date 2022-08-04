CJI Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor

Chief Justice NV Ramana on Thursday recommended the name of Justice UU Lalit as his successor to the government. Justice Ramana handed over a copy of the recommendation to Justice Lalit today morning. On Wednesday, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju wrote to the CJI requesting him to recommend the name of his successor as Chief Justice Ramana will retire on August 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Lalit will be sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on August 27. He would have a short tenure of 74 days. Justice Lalit will retire on November 8 and after that Justice DY Chandrachud will be appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

"The Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication on August 3, 2022, from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor," stated the information shared by the apex court.

If appointed, Justice Lalit will become the second CJI to have the direct elevation to the Supreme Court Bench from the Bar. The first was Justice SM Sikri, who became the 13th CJI in January 1971.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Justice Lalit was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 13, 2014. Before that, he was a senior advocate at the apex court. His father Justice UR Lalit was a senior advocate and a judge of the Delhi high court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON