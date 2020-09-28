e-paper
Home / India News / Clean sweep, almost! UP bags 8 of 11 awards for max community toilets, cleanliness

Clean sweep, almost! UP bags 8 of 11 awards for max community toilets, cleanliness

Among states, Uttar Pradesh won the first prize in ‘Swachh Sundar Samudayaik Shauchalaya (SSSS). Among districts, all three prizes were swept by UP districts.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)
         

Uttar Pradesh bagged eight of the total eleven awards instituted by the ministry of water and sanitation for cleanliness and constructing maximum community toilets.

Among states, UP won the first prize in ‘Swachh Sundar Samudayaik Shauchalaya (SSSS). Among districts, all three prizes were swept by UP districts - Prayagraj, Hardoi, and Fatehpur. These prizes were bagged under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojna (GKRY).

In the ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ category, the state bagged the second prize for maximum shramdaan (public voluntary work) in cleanliness.

Kinjal Singh, mission director, Swachh Bharat Mission, Uttar Pradesh, said, last year the centre had selected 116 districts countrywide, including 31 in Uttar Pradesh, for improving the community toilet scenario under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojna (GKRY).

Also read: Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India - ICMR

Under the non-GKRY districts, Bareilly won the first prize, Aligarh stood second and Aligarh won a special prize for saturating all its gram panchayats with community toilets.

“It is a big feat on the part of UP to perform so well despite Covid-19 and lockdown,” said a state government official.

The department of water and sanitation had launched three campaigns last year. Campaign SSSS was launched from November 1, 2019, and went on till April 30, 2020. The second one was ‘Samudayik Shauchalaya Abhiyan’ (SSA) which started from June 15, 2020, and ended on September 15, 2020. The campaign mobilises districts and villages to construct and maintain community toilets.

“The third one was ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ from August 8 to August 15, 2020, to free India of garbage and waste,” said Singh.

The awards will be given in a virtual ceremony on October 2 by central and state jal shakti ministers.

