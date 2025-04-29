Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday congratulated the four distinguished personalities from Uttar Pradesh who were honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. CM Adityanath congratulates Padma Shri awardees from UP

These four eminent individuals are Dr Shyam Bihari Agrawal, Hriday Narayan Dikshit, Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, and Dr Satyapal Singh.

In his congratulatory message to former Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit, Adityanath in a post on X in Hindi said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Hriday Narayan Dixit on being honoured with the 'Padma Shri' award by Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji in New Delhi today!

"Your writings are an expression of the Indian culture, philosophy and life values. Your writings reflect a deep national, social and cultural reflection, unwavering faith in nationalism and a divine resolve for social awakening. I wish that your writings always keep the lamp of national consciousness lit."

Speaking to PTI from Delhi after receiving the award, Dixit said, "The first feeling after I got the Padma award was this award owes less credit to me or my efforts, and the award is a blessing showered on me by the people of the country, the party of whose I am a worker, its leaders and workers who have always motivated me. My share in the award given to me is very less. This award will inspire me to write more, read more and work more."

Congratulating Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, Adityanath said, "Your unique scholarship and literary pursuit has not only given new dimensions to the Indian knowledge tradition but has also created an invaluable heritage for future generations. Best wishes for your successful life!"

CM Adityanath also congratulated para athletics coach Dr Satyapal Singh and painter, writer and teacher Shyam Bihari Agarwal.

