Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Uttar Pradesh has transformed from being a state of "investment possibilities" to one of the trusted investment destinations. CM Adityanath reviews UP's foreign investment push

Adityanath, who chaired a high-level review of efforts to accelerate foreign investment inflows, directed officials to maintain constant communication with every investor and ensure that there is no delay at any level.

He stressed that "speed, stability and support" should define the new Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement.

Officials informed the chief minister that the state received USD 683 million in foreign investment between April and September of 2025-26, taking the cumulative foreign direct investment since October 2019 to USD 2,754 million. The state has recorded an inflow of ₹5,963 crore in the current financial year so far, reflecting a sharp rise over previous years.

Under the FDI-FCI-Fortune 500 Policy 2023, eleven applicants have so far submitted proposals worth ₹13,610 crore, while 22 others have proposed investments totalling ₹17,810 crore. As many as 29 applications involving investments of ₹56,000 crore are in the pipeline. Japan, the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Poland and Singapore remain the state's leading investment partners, officials said.

Country-specific investment desks for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, France, Singapore and Gulf nations are functioning actively, with ongoing dialogue with embassies, high commissions and industry groups. More than 100 one-to-one meetings have been held with investors, while agreements being pursued with organisations such as the Japan External Trade Organization and the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce are translating into concrete opportunities.

The chief minister said all foreign desks must hold round-table meetings at regular intervals and directed Invest UP to assign single-point contact officials for every investor to avoid any procedural hurdles.

Highlighting the need to accelerate industrial development, he stressed the importance of the plug-and-play model, saying ready infrastructure from day one would help investors commence operations quickly and give Uttar Pradesh an edge over other states.

He said companies should be encouraged to establish their corporate and head offices in the state.

He also directed the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority to ensure there is no shortage of essential human resources.

