CM Bommai assures to protect rights of minorities

A day after eminent personalities of the state wrote a letter to Karnataka chief minister concerning attacks on minorities, Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the rights of minorities and other vulnerable sections of society are protected in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As far as Karnataka is concerned, all the rights of minorities and others which are enshrined in the Constitution are protected to the hilt. If there is any excess, immediate action has been taken,” Bommai said.

At least 34 eminent personalities, including historians, academics, poets and activists, shot off a letter to the chief minister, expressing grave concerns over the rising number of cases relating to moral policing, religious intolerance and attacks on minorities in the state.

While one letter condemned the actions to target minority groups, another letter sought support against the persecution of Christians, who are being targeted for alleged forcible religious conversions.

“We will protect minority rights and also other vulnerable sections in the society,” Bommai added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bommai further said that the minority groups will not just be protected, but also supported with state-sponsored programmes to empower them to become active participants in nation-building.

“I believe in three ‘Es’ which is education, employment and empowerment of these sections. We are committed to that,” he said.

The letter stated that recent acts like anti-conversion and anti-cattle slaughter among others “are pogroms against the economic and cultural rights of religious minorities”.

“We are a group of senior scientists, writers, academics, artists, and lawyers, and we write with concern about Karnataka’s deteriorating governance and the frequent violence against religious minorities. Over the past few months, the state has witnessed the brutal killing of youths in several districts, rampant ‘hate speeches’, public threats and disruptions of worship by religious minorities, ‘honour killings’, ‘moral policing’, misogynistic statements by legislators, and incidents of hostile and violent encounters between various religious groups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These trends have been encouraged by the callous and un-constitutional statements made by legislators and the inability of the state machinery to rein-in fringe anti-social groups,” stated the letter.

The list includes Prof. Vinod Gaur (former secretary, department of science and technology and geophysicist), Flavia Agnes (lawyer and author), Mumbai, Prof. Janaki Nair (historian),

Prof. Vidyanand Nanjundiah (scientist), Dr Ramachandra Guha (historian and commentator), K.P.Suresha (poet, essayist, and translator), Dr Yellappa Reddy (forester and environmentalist), Bezwada Wilson (human rights’ specialist) and Prof. A.R.Vasavi (social anthropologist), among others.

“Such trends go against the long history of Karnataka as a progressive state that facilitated social harmony of a plural society and initiated model welfare programs for all sections of the population,” the letter added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The restriction on allowing six students in a Udupi school with a Hijab into the classroom is one of the latest instances of attacks on minority rights in Karnataka. In recent times, there have been several instances of moral policing from right wing groups as well as hardline Muslims who have accosted and attacked people from different faiths in any kind of interaction.

A report by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) in December last year, indicated that there were at least 305 incidents of violence in the 273 days of 2021 between January and September in their report ‘Christians Under Attack in India”.

Of this Karnataka had accounted for around 32 instances, which was one of the highest in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We note with both sadness and alarm that these traditions of tolerance and shared well-being are being torn asunder. Instead, the state is losing its identity on multiple fronts. On the fiscal, administrative, and political fronts Karnataka is losing its federal strength. Recent legislation such as the ‘cow protection’ and ‘anti-conversion’ acts are pogroms against the economic and cultural rights of religious minorities. No longer are harmony, peace, and tolerance the hallmarks of the state. It also needs to be stressed that if the above issues are not addressed, even Karnataka’s reputation as a business destination is bound to be impacted negatively as all types of economic activity depend upon an atmosphere of social peace and harmony.”