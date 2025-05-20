Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday paid tributes to eminent astrophysicist Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, recalling his contribution both as a researcher as well as a writer who popularised science and championed rationalism. CM Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar pay tributes to Narlikar; last rites to be conducted with state honours

Dr Narlikar , a Padma Vibhushan recipient, died in his sleep early in the morning, his family said.

His last rites will be conducted with full state honours, said chief minister Fadnavis in a message on X.

"The news of the passing away of senior astronomer and science writer, Maharashtra Bhushan Jayant Narlikar is very sad. He played a very valuable role in spreading science by creating literature on scientific subjects," Fadnavis wrote.

Besides conducting research in astrophysics, Narlikar explained complex subjects to ordinary readers in very simple terms, the chief minister said, noting that his writings in Marathi brought delight to readers.

"We have lost a great scientist and an equally great writer. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him," Fadnavis said.

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar said that among Maharashtrian scientists who contributed to research at the national and international levels, Narlikar will always be remembered with respect and honor.

The Hoyle-Narlikar theory, which he proposed along with the famous British scientist Sir Fred Hoyle, is considered very important in the scientific world. He gave a significant direction to scientific research in India during his stints at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics , Pawar noted.

Narlikar's writings and lectures were invaluable for the dissemination of science, he said, while also pointing out that he advocated scientific thinking and opposed superstition.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said "a radiant star in the firmament of knowledge and science has fallen."

Narlikar devoted his life to instilling scientific temper, rational thinking and the principles of science in younger generations, explaining the mysteries of science in a simple and understandable way, he noted.

"Dr Narlikar was a scientist of global stature and a pragmatic thinker who championed rationalism. The institution 'IUCAA', which he established for the dissemination of knowledge in physics and astronomy, has become a cornerstone of India's scientific heritage. His research on the origin and evolution of the universe earned him respect among the world's scientific community. His work on the 'Quasi-Steady State Theory' was pathbreaking. His address at the All India Marathi Literary Conference, advocating a scientific outlook and challenging superstition, will always be remembered," Ajit Pawar added.

"Continuing his mission of science communication and promoting scientific temper, especially among the youth, would be the true tribute to him," Pawar added.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also paid tribute to the late scientist, stating his demise has created a great void in the world of science.

"This son of Maharashtra made a mark in the field of astrophysics, which is a matter of great pride for the state," Shinde said, adding that he guided the state government on science and technology-related matters on several occasions.

"By establishing the IUCAA in Pune, he laid a strong foundation for scientific research in the state. Under his guidance, Maharashtra secured a leading position in scientific fields," Shinde added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.