Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday visited the residence of deceased School Education and Literacy minister Ramdas Soren at Ghorabandha in Jamshedpur to pay his tributes. CM Hemant Soren pays tribute to Ramdas Soren in Jamshedpur

Accompanied by his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, the chief minister laid a floral tribute before the late leader's portrait and extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemant Soren said that the passing of Ramdas Soren, soon after the demise of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, is a deeply personal and irreparable loss.

He expressed sorrow, saying, "Losing Ramdas ji so soon after my father, Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji, has left a void that cannot be filled. My heart is overwhelmed with grief and pain."

The chief minister recalled Ramdas Soren's important role in the Jharkhand movement, highlighting his unwavering dedication under the leadership of the late Dishom Guru.

"Ramdas ji built his identity through struggle. His contributions to the movement for a separate Jharkhand were significant. He remained deeply connected with the people, always standing beside them in times of distress," the chief minister said.

Remembering him as a leader with a simple and compassionate nature, the CM noted that Ramdas Soren was widely respected for his commitment to public service.

"Even in his ministerial role, he focused on improving the quality of education in government schools. He introduced several new initiatives aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure and ensuring that children in rural and underprivileged areas had access to better learning opportunities," he added.

The CM affirmed that while Ramdas Soren is no longer physically present, his legacy and values will continue to inspire future generations.

Ramdas Soren passed away on August 15 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi.

He was cremated with state honours at Ghorabandha on August 16.

