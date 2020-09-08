CM Mamata Banerjee’s 100 sit-ups solution for those spreading fake news

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 21:26 IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee directed police to publicly humiliate those responsible for spreading rumors related to imposing restrictions during the Durga Puja.

“Find out from where the messages have originated and make the accused persons do 100 sit ups holding their ears in public. I want to see it. Don’t hit them. Who gave them the right to malign Bengal and play with the sentiments of Bengalis?” said Banerjee.

The chief minister was addressing the top brass of the state’s police force and senior bureaucrats while observing Police Day at the state secretariat.

Launching a veiled attack, the Trinamool Congress said the “IT cell (of a party)” was hard at spreading rumours in the state.

“Since Tuesday morning, rumors are being spread by the IT cell that the state government would impose restrictions, including night-long curfew during Durga Puja. Either you prove that the state has imposed restrictions or do sit-ups holding your ears. If you can prove that the government has done it, I would do 100 sit-ups holding my ears in public,” she added.

A message was circulated on WhatsApp claiming that the West Bengal government has imposed several restrictions during the festive season. The West Bengal police have already tweeted that the message was fake and that the persons who uploaded such fake messages would be booked soon.

“They (the police) first need to prove who has done this. All they do is implicate people in false cases. Second, there is no provision in law to make a person do sit-ups holding his ears. There is a legal system and courts are there to give punishments,” said Rahul Sinha, national secretary of the BJP.

However, this is not the first time that Banerjee has challenged someone to hold ears and do sit-ups.

In May 2019 when PM Modi alleged that TMC leaders in Purulia and Bankura were working as coal mafias, Banerjee hit back asking the PM to perform 100 sit-ups holding his ears if he is proved wrong.