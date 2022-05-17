CM Mamata tells police to ensure no riots happen during RSS chief’s stay in Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday directed the police to ensure that no riots break out when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is camping in the state.

“The RSS chief will be staying at Keshiary from May 17 to May 20. What’s his purpose? Give him protection and ensure that there are no riots. Send him sweets and fruits on behalf of the administration. He should feel that we welcome our guests. But don’t go overboard else he may take advantage. Keep a good watch,” Banerjee told the officer-in-charge of Keshiary police station on Tuesday.

She was holding an administrative meeting at West Midnapore district. It was attended by senior bureaucrats of the state, top officials from the district, local MLAs and the police.

“The local legislator should also keep watch,” she said.

Bhagwat is scheduled to camp at Keshiary in West Bengal for four days where he will take part in a RSS training camp. The camp will be held for three weeks.

Political observers are of the opinion that RSS’s activities and work have helped the BJP gain popularity in Bengal in recent years.

The BJP made maximum inroads in Jangalmahal - a region spread across West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram districts in south Bengal - in 2019 Lok Sabha polls when it had won 18 of the state’s 42 seats. In north Bengal, it secured seven of the eight seats.

Even though top RSS leaders in West Bengal refused to comment, the BJP hit out at Banerjee.

“Riots are taking place in West Bengal even when Bhagwat is not here. Four RSS camps are being held in the state and RSS leaders including Bhagwat will be attending some of them. Police and her party workers are killing and raping people. She can’t tackle them. Bhagwat is a respectable person and visits every state. It doesn’t suit a chief minister to make such statements,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP national vice president.

In February this year, Bhagwat had held a four-day meet at Naxalbari in north Bengal. The RSS plans to set up units in West Bengal’s Darjeeling, Kalimpong Hills, and neighbouring Sikkim, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fountainhead has almost no presence.

The RSS has around 1,800 branches in Bengal and around 450 of them are in the state’s northern districts. Most of these were set up after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was voted to power in the state after the decades-long Left Front rule in 2011. The RSS has three organisational zones in the state.

In the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, however, the BJP suffered a major setback. The TMC returned to power for the third consecutive time winning 213 seats. The BJP which had set a target to win more than 200 seats could only manage to get 77.

