New Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday sought the intervention of Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi for the release of state's pending share of over ₹9,000 crore related to the Rural Development Fund and market fees. CM Mann urges Union food minister to release Punjab's share of ₹ 9,000 crore under RDF, market fees

During a meeting at Joshi's residence here, the chief minister also requested for quick movement of rice grains from the state to enable space for the current season.

Mann raised the issue of non-allowance of RDF since Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22 and insufficient allowance of market fees since Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23.

He emphasized that the purpose of RDF is to promote agriculture and rural infrastructure, including the development of rural roads, marketing infrastructure, storage facilities in mandis, and automation and mechanization of mandis.

The chief minister said that despite amending the Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987, in accordance with the Department of Food & Public Distribution guidelines, the Punjab's share in RDF has not been released since KMS 2021-22.

Mann stated that ₹7,737.27 crore under RDF and ₹1,836.62 crore under market fees are yet to be released by the Centre, a Punjab government's statement said.

The chief minister noted that this non-reimbursement has severely impacted the development and maintenance of rural infrastructure and the rural economy in the state.

He also highlighted the persistent shortage of covered storage space in the state over the past two years.

During KMS 2023-24, he said that the shortage of space led to the extension of the delivery period for milled rice up to September 30, 2024.

Mann said that this caused concern among millers during the last Kharif season, making them initially reluctant to lift and store paddy, adding that the issue was later resolved with the cooperation of central government.

The chief minister said that for KMS 2024-25, out of 117 lakh metric tonnes of rice to be delivered to the Food Corporation of India , only around 107 LMT had been delivered by June 30, 2025.

Mann said that only 80 LMT of rice has been moved out of the state in the last 12 months. He further said that although FCI had planned to move 14 LMT in June 2025, only 8.5 LMT was actually lifted.

The chief minister stressed the need for the movement of at least 15 LMT of rice in July 2025 to complete milling by July 31. He said that delays may trigger unrest among millers and hinder paddy procurement for KMS 2025-26, .

To optimize storage, he urged the Union minister to adopt a proactive approach to identifying, approving, and hiring covered godown.

Mann said that a strategy of converting covered godowns of wheat to rice needs to be implemented. This strategy could free up 7 LMT of capacity for rice storage in KMS 2025-26, he said, adding that this model be adopted nationwide to mitigate space shortages.

Raising the issue of 'arthia' commission, the chief minister said that the Union government had de-linked the commission from MSP in Kharif season 2020-21.

