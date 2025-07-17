Nandikotkur , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that supplying water to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region gives him immense happiness, calling the day "unforgettable" after releasing Krishna river water into the Handri Neeva Sujala canal. CM Naidu calls day ‘unforgettable’ after releasing Krishna river water to Rayalaseema

"Today is an auspicious day in the history of Rayalaseema and marks a new step in enabling the flow of water. The happiness of providing water to Rayalaseema is unforgettable," said Naidu, addressing a village meeting at Malyala.

Stating that he was born in Rayalaseema and understands the region’s hardships, Naidu said many believed the area would turn into an arid stretch of rocks.

However, he noted that he had invested hundreds of crores of rupees to prevent desertification.

Although widening the Handri Neeva canals, which span over 554 km, was once considered impossible, Naidu said the state has earmarked ₹3,890 crore for the expansion work.

Water has been released under phase I, and the second phase will be completed in 15 days to irrigate even the most distant lands in Rayalaseema, he added.

Naidu assured that water will be supplied to Krishnagiri, Jeedipalli, and other project areas. He said nearly two lakh acres would be irrigated under the first phase and another six lakh acres under phase II of the HNSS project.

According to the Chief Minister, the TDP government had spent ₹12,000 crore on projects in Rayalaseema, while the previous YSRCP government "did not spend even ₹2,000 crore in five years".

"It is easy to make statements but very difficult to translate them into work," Naidu said, adding that while the TDP completed projects, the YSRCP "destroyed" them.

He reiterated that the government would disburse the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme— ₹20,000 annual financial aid for farmers—as soon as the Centre releases its share of funds.

The amount will be distributed in three phases, he said.

Naidu also reaffirmed his commitment to providing free bus travel for women starting August 15.

On the same day, 700 government services will be made available through the WhatsApp-based governance platform 'Mana Mitra', he added.

The Chief Minister also referred to recent deliberations between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on water-sharing, held in New Delhi on Wednesday. He stressed the need to avoid disputes and instead adopt a “give and take” approach between the two Telugu states.

Naidu emphasised that harnessing excess Godavari water, which currently drains into the sea, could help both states irrigate vast stretches of arid land.

Following the water release, Naidu offered prayers and garments to the Handri Neeva waters in Nandyal district, as per an official statement.

The water release marks a major milestone in the completion of the ₹696 crore Handri Neeva phase-I canal works. The widening of the canal is expected to enhance its carrying capacity to 3,850 cusecs.

