Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to take precautionary measures and closely monitor sudden flood inflows from streams and rivulets, particularly in the Krishna River basin. CM Naidu orders precautionary steps as heavy rains, flood inflows lash Andhra

The IMD has forecast “heavy rainfall and thunderstorms” at isolated places across the state over the next seven days, until August 19.

“Officials should take precautionary measures, and sudden flood inflows from streams and rivulets in the Krishna River basin must be monitored continuously,” Naidu said in a statement.

He instructed officials to issue alerts in downstream areas, evacuate low-lying regions, and clear stagnant water.

Officials briefed Naidu that gates at the Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala irrigation projects were opened to ease inflows.

The Krishna River is expected to receive up to five lakh cusecs of water by Thursday, with more than three lakh cusecs already released through the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, along with 5,000 cusecs into canals.

Naidu also ordered the diversion of four TMC of water per day to the Somasila and Kandaleru projects to prevent excess water from draining into the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rains in Mylavaram have brought large inflows into Budameru and Velagaleru, which are being discharged into the Krishna River, with related works underway on a war footing.

As part of flood management efforts, Naidu approved ₹40 crore for the construction of the Budameru–Velagaleru utility. He also instructed the water resources department to remove horseweed and water hyacinth from canals across the state during the rainy season to ensure smooth water flow.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on the day, while North Coastal Andhra Pradesh , Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to receive “heavy to very heavy rain.” Thunderstorms with lightning are expected at isolated places across all four regions.

Strong surface winds of 50–60 kmph are likely over NC, Yanam, and SC on August 13, and 40–50 kmph over Rayalaseema. On August 14, SC may receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall,” while NC, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are likely to experience “heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.”

On August 15, "heavy rain is forecast at isolated places" over NC and Yanam, with thunderstorms and winds of 40–50 kmph expected across all regions.

From August 16–17, "heavy rain is likely" over NC and Yanam, with thunderstorms and strong winds at isolated places in SC and Rayalaseema. On August 18–19, "heavy rainfall is expected" over NC and Yanam, with reduced thunderstorm activity.

The IMD said a low-pressure area persists over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

An east–west trough extends from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast Arabian Sea across Telangana, north Maharashtra, and south Gujarat at 3.1–5.8 km above mean sea level. Another trough runs from east Uttar Pradesh to the low-pressure area across Chhattisgarh at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka has weakened, with weather activity now primarily driven by the Bay of Bengal low-pressure system, the department added.

