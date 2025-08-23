Peddapuram , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the TDP-led NDA government is working to create "wealth out of waste" and promised to demonstrate ways to monetise household waste. CM Naidu promises wealth-from-waste initiatives, new hospital and power plant in Andhra's Kakinada

Addressing a public meeting at Peddapuram village in Kakinada district as part of the Swarnandhra–Swachandhra programme, Naidu said trash can be converted into compost at home, single-use plastic banned, and e-waste sent for recycling.

“We are thinking of turning waste into wealth. There are many ways,” he said, announcing that waste collection vehicles would soon be sent to people’s homes to collect discarded plastic and e-waste for monetisation.

Naidu promised to set up a 15 MW waste-to-energy plant in Peddapuram, which will collect refuse from all municipalities in Kakinada district to generate electricity. The project, estimated at ₹330 crore, will be completed within 18 months, he said.

The chief minister also assured residents that a 100-bed hospital would be established in Peddapuram and ₹75 crore would be spent on drinking water facilities in Peddapuram and Samarlakota.

He further pledged to eradicate mosquitoes using drones, citing their role in spreading diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

“Health is the most important thing, and I will do everything for poor people,” Naidu said, adding that the NDA government “knows how to create wealth, increase income, and redistribute it to society through welfare.”

Referring to the TDP’s Super Six set of poll promises, Naidu said critics had dismissed them as unrealistic, but the government had already shown results. He claimed that one crore women have benefited from the free bus travel scheme 'Stree Shakti'.

“Everyone is saying Super Six is a super hit,” he said, listing schemes including free bus travel, ₹15,000 per annum for eligible school-going children, and ₹20,000 per annum for farmers.

Naidu also promised to implement the Centre’s tax reforms in a manner that would “reduce the burden on the poor and increase their purchasing power.”

Aiming at opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu alleged the YSRCP spreads “false publicity,” including claims that Amaravati was flooded.

“Amaravati did not drown; it was YSRCP that drowned,” he claimed.

Naidu vowed to complete the Polavaram Project by 2027 and dedicate it to the nation, besides developing Amaravati into a world-class city.

Naidu also announced the Swachandhra Awards to be presented on October 2 in 16 categories, including clean municipalities, gram panchayats, bus stations, NGOs, and green ambassadors.

Looking ahead, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh should transform into Swarna Andhra Pradesh by 2047 and emerge as the number one state in the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.