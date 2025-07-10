Kothacheruvu , Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday took a 45-minute Social Science class for Secondary School Certificate students, covering topics such as conventional and non-conventional resources, power generation, patents, water resources, and technology. CM Naidu turns teacher in mega parent-teacher meeting held by Andhra govt

Naidu’s classroom session was part of a massive statewide Parent-Teacher Meeting organised by the Andhra Pradesh government, with over 2.28 crore participants.

The event, held at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kothacheruvu village of Sri Satya Sai district, brought together nearly 75 lakh students, around 3 lakh teachers, 1.5 crore parents, along with donors, alumni, and government officials across 61,000 educational institutions.

"This PTM helps us understand students’ academic progress, behaviour, and awareness. Instead of leaving behind land or property, give your children quality education," Naidu said during his address.

The Chief Minister also reviewed students’ progress, distributed academic reports, and directly interacted with students, parents, and teachers. Parents were encouraged to actively contribute to school development and share suggestions freely.

From students, teachers, and parents to school management committees, government officials, donors, and alumni—everyone was brought together by the government for this large-scale initiative.

"The more children you send to school, the more they will benefit under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme. Each mother receives ₹15,000 per child annually to support their education," Naidu said.

He also highlighted that the TDP-led NDA coalition government has provided high-quality uniforms, bags, shoes, and textbooks— "better than ever before".

The initiative was conceptualised by Education Minister Nara Lokesh and marks the second major event since the formation of the alliance government.

Lokesh emphasised that government school teachers are highly qualified and that schools now offer extracurricular activities including sports, music, and yoga.

"There will be no politics in schools—only education. The government is committed to making public schools on par with private institutions,” Lokesh said, criticising the previous YSRCP government for printing the then Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on student textbooks.

"Approximately 2.30 crore people are participating in this mega event," Lokesh added while addressing the gathering.

According to a government source, such large-scale PTMs are planned to be held every year in both government and private institutions.

