CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils 100-day action plan for Kerala ahead of Onam

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:49 IST

A day before ‘Thiru Onam,’ the most auspicious of the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday unveiled a 100-day action plan with 100 programmes aimed at elevating the image of the government that has suffered a dent after the gold smuggling case surfaced in the state.

“This is the fifth year of the Left Democratic Front government. Though last two years we avoided celebrations due to flood and pandemic there was no holiday for our development activities. As part of our endeavour we are announcing a 100-day action plan,” Vijayan said adding these programmes will be implemented in 100 days.

He said the welfare pension will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300 and beneficiaries will be increased from 38 lakh to 58 lakh and free food kits to the economically weaker sections will be extended for four more months. He also said the base price of 12 essential vegetables will be announced to help farmers.

The CM said the state government has also written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union government to extend moratorium on all loans in the state. The Covid-19 pandemic has crippled many sectors and people need more time to recover from it, he said.

The government has also decided to recruit more health professionals and grassroot workers to help ease the burden of overworked health workers. “We will give more emphasis to the health sector in view of the prevailing pandemic situation. Daily tests will be increased to 50,000 and 153 new family health centres will be opened,” the CM said. But he evaded questions at the press conference this time.

A youth allegedly committed suicide in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday after he failed to get a government job though he was in the merit list of the state public service commission. The list lapsed last month after the PSC failed to fill vacancies. Many youth activists hit the streets alleging that the government was responsible for his death.

A number of issues have been plaguing the government as only eight months are left for the assembly elections. It is at the receiving end after the customs seized 30 kg of gold from a consignment that came in the name of an employee of the UAE consular office in the state capital. Later, it was forced to suspend the CM’s powerful private secretary M Sivasankar, a senior IAS officer, for his alleged liaison with prime accused Swapna Suresh.

A multi-agency headed by the National Investigation Agency is probing the case. State higher education minister K T Jaleel is also in trouble after he accepted “monetary gift and religious books” from the consulate flouting the foreign contribution regulations act. Last week many important files were destroyed after a fire at the state secretariat and the opposition alleged that it was a sabotage to weaken the smuggling case.

Kerala has reported 2,154 virus cases on Sunday taking the total cases to 73,798_ 49,849 people have recovered and the active cases in the state now stand at 23,658. With seven deaths, the toll has gone up to 288. There are complaints that many Covid-19 deaths are not finding place in the list.