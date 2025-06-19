Kohima, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday celebrated the remarkable transformation of Naga people from being labeled "savage and headhunters" to emerging as a vibrant society excelling in creative arts. CM Rio hails Nagaland’s rise from 'headhunters' to global artistes

Addressing the TaFMA Excellence Awards 2025 here, the CM highlighted the remarkable journey of Nagaland’s creative community from obscurity to international acclaim.

He also reflected on the state’s transformation over the last two decades, crediting it to a vision of youth empowerment, cultural revival, and investment in the creative sector.

"Our people who were labelled savage, headhunters and illiterate, celebrate festivals, sing songs for different occasions and also have rich culture and traditions. And therefore, when Christianity came to us about 153 years ago, it brought to us not only Christianity, but education, governance and civilisation," Rio added.

He credited Christianity and education in instilling confidence and a sense of identity in Naga people, emphasising that music and the arts had become key mediums for self-expression and pride.

Nagaland has to catch up with the much more advanced world in many areas, but Nagas can excel in select fields like music, arts, and sports through hard work, he said.

"We declared Nagaland the land of festivals — not just in name, but in spirit," the CM said.

Recounting his initial efforts in 2003 to promote skill development and arts, including a proposal to train 50,000 youths in music and sports, Rio said although the plan faced setbacks, it led to long-term initiatives like the Music Task Force, Mini Hornbill Festivals, and district-level cultural showcases.

"Today, we are seeing the fruits — recognition not just at the national level, but globally," Rio added, announcing that Naga artistes will soon perform in Singapore and Russia, representing India on the world stage.

The CM also paid tribute to AR Rahman, calling him a "true friend of Nagaland" and announcing the music legend’s intention to establish a music studio in the state, which he said would turn Nagaland into a destination for music, arts, and filmmaking.

Advisor to the Chief Minister and chairman of Infrastructure Development Authority of Nagaland, Abu Metha, echoed the CM's sentiments saying, "the music and arts fraternity of Nagaland has done us proud — not just here, but across continents."

Metha emphasised the importance of the creative economy, stating, "Nagaland’s musicians and artistes are contributing not just to the cultural scene, but also to economic growth and national prestige."

He praised TaFMA’s efforts in creating opportunities for youth to participate in nation-building through their talents.

"Art is the highest expression of human spirit. It captures joy, sadness, anger and beauty. Artistes make the human spirit blossom — and our youth are doing just that," Metha said.

Altogether 10 Naga artistes were honoured for excelling in music, arts and modeling.

They received a medal and citation with cash.

This year’s ultimate achiever award went to Hito Kiho, director of The Nagaland Madrigal Singers.

During the function, Rio also unveiled Rahman’s gift to the Nagas – his personal piano, releasing Lenen Jamir’s music video Itaya Nungu, who became the first artiste from Nagaland to cross 10 million views on YouTube and also the release of the 25th Hornbill Music Festival Coffee Table Book.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.