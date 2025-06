Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said the end of Naxalism is certain, as he laid wreath at the mortal remains of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje killed in an IED blast in Sukma district. CM Sai pays tribute to cop killed in IED blast, says Naxalism on its last breath

The CM said Girepunje's sacrifice will not go in vain.

Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after the Improvised Explosive Device planted by Naxals exploded on Monday in Sukma.

Amid emotional chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Akash Rao Amar Rahe', wreaths were laid on Tuesday at the police officer's mortal remains at the headquarters of the 4th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force in Mana area here.

Apart from CM Sai, Deputy CMs Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao, state assembly speaker Raman Singh, ministers, public representatives and senior administration and police officials were present at the wreath laying ceremony.

Girepunje's family members, including his parents, his wife and two minor children, were also present.

His 7-year-old son bowed at the mortal remains with folded hands, while a relative carried his 6-year-old daughter in his arms.

"We have lost a brave and committed officer. Naxalites have committed the cowardly act out of frustration. Naxalism is breathing its last and its end is certain," CM Sai told reporters after being homage to Girepunje.

The chief minister, deputy CMs, Raman Singh and other officials lent their shoulders to Girepunje's mortal remains while they were being put in a flower-decked mini-truck at the CAF premises.

Earlier, the body, kept in a coffin, was taken from the police officer's residence in Kushalpur area to the CAF premises in the mini-truck. A huge crowd of people gathered on the road and chanted patriotic slogans.

The mortal remains were later carried for last rites to Mahadev Ghat, with a large number of people joining the funeral procession.

