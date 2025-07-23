Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has sanctioned 2,080 posts for the creation of two more battalions of Odisha Industrial Security Force , an official notification issued by the home department said on Wednesday. CM sanctions creation of two more battalions of Odisha Industrial Security Force

This has been done because of the growing industrial activities in the state, official sources said.

Of the new 2,080 posts, 1,944 will be regular, while 136 will be outsourced, the notification said, adding that with this decision, the OISF will have four battalions.

The new battalions will be known as 3rd and 4th battalions, it said, adding that the total number of posts under the OISF will be 4,927.

"The state government is taking steps to focus on industrial growth in the state...The industrialisation process in the state has accelerated after the Excellence Odisha-Make in Odisha 2025," a CMO release said on Wednesday.

Noting that the creation of an industrial atmosphere and peaceful industrial activities in the state is essential, Majhi sanctioned two more battalions under OISF, the CMO statement said.

The state government in the last eight months has created as many as 21,000 new posts under the Odisha Police.

The home department said that all positions in the new battalions will be filled through a transparent recruitment process.

The process will adhere to relevant recruitment rules and the provisions of the ORV Act.

Salaries will be based on the ORSP Rules, 2017, with other allowances sanctioned by the government. These will be effective from the date the posts are filled, it said.

Various services for the new proposed battalions will be outsourced through service provider agencies. These services include cooks, sweepers, barbers, and dhobis. An indicative manpower of 136 individuals is projected for these outsourced services across both new battalions, it said.

In a related development, the state government has decided to establish 56 new courts across Odisha, a notification issued by the law department said. Chief Minister Majhi has approved creation of 840 posts for the new courts.

The sanctioned posts include 56 civil judges and other supporting staff.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.