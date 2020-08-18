e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says govt jobs only for those who belong to MP from now on

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says govt jobs only for those who belong to MP from now on

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that only those who belong to MP would be eligible for state government jobs from now on.

“We have taken an important decision that the state government jobs will be only given to youths, who belong to MP. We are putting in place necessary legal provisions to this effect. MP’s resources are only for the state’s children,” the CM said.

The CM’s decision was conveyed to media persons through a video clip by his secretariat.

top news
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, seeks probe into ‘hate-speech bias’
Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, seeks probe into ‘hate-speech bias’
Dream 11 win IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Dream 11 win IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
BJP used social media to spread religious hatred: Shiv Sena
BJP used social media to spread religious hatred: Shiv Sena
SC rejects plea seeking fund transfer from PM Cares to NDRF
SC rejects plea seeking fund transfer from PM Cares to NDRF
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In