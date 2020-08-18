CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says govt jobs only for those who belong to MP from now on

Aug 18, 2020

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh (MP) chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that only those who belong to MP would be eligible for state government jobs from now on.

“We have taken an important decision that the state government jobs will be only given to youths, who belong to MP. We are putting in place necessary legal provisions to this effect. MP’s resources are only for the state’s children,” the CM said.

The CM’s decision was conveyed to media persons through a video clip by his secretariat.