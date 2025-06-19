Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of animal husbandry department and directed the officials to establish dairy cooperative societies across the state on mission mode. CM Sukhu asks officials to form dairy cooperative societies on mission mode

He said that these societies could play a crucial role in boosting dairy production and provide employment and self-employment opportunities to youths.

The chief minister said dairy cooperative societies are currently functional in 910 panchayats, and the department should work hard to increase this number.

Reviewing the progress of Dhagwar milk processing plant construction in Kangra district, he directed to constitute a committee to monitor and expedite it. Sukhu said the state government was setting up this plant with a capacity of 1.50 lakh litres of milk per day with an outlay of ₹225 crore. He said the plant was expected to be completed by June 2026, benefitting the farmers of Kangra, Una, Hamirpur and Chamba districts.

"The state government is making earnest efforts to strengthen the rural economy. To enhance the income of dairy farmers, we have raised the minimum support price for cow milk to ₹51 per litre and that of buffalo milk to ₹61 per litre," the chief minister said.

He further said that due to the government's efforts, the milk procurement of MILKFED has increased by 17 per cent in the last three years.

"The state government was contemplating to establish six new milk processing plants and milk chilling plants in Jhalera in Una district, Jhaladi in Hamirpur district, Nahan in Sirmaur district, Mohal in Kullu district, Nalagarh in Solan district and Rohru in Shimla district with an outlay of ₹120 crore. This would also go a long way in collecting milk from farmers, thereby strengthening their economy," Sukhu said.

He also directed the MILKFED to promote the brand 'Him-Ghee' of 'Pahari Cow Milk' in a bid to provide remunerative prices to farmers, and reviewed the ongoing works of establishing 'Gau Sadans' in the state.

