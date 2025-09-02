Kohima, Asserting that Goods and Services Tax is a prime source of Nagaland’s revenue, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed to the citizens to make tax payment a “people’s movement” to strengthen the state’s financial position. CM urges citizens to make tax payment a people’s movement to enhance Nagaland's revenue

Responding to concerns on GST deductions raised by MLA A Pongshi Phom during the ‘Zero Hour’ on the first day of the monsoon session of the assembly, Rio said Nagaland is exempted from property and income tax, but businesses and traders have to pay tax, which is relatively new for the Naga people and will take time to streamline.

Nonetheless, he asked citizens to comply with tax payment in order to strengthen the financial position of the state.

“We hope the people of the state will be more careful and pay the tax so that the revenue will grow and the state can take more development,” the chief minister said.

Informing the assembly that the State Tax Department has been working to improve revenue collection and ensure timely TDS deductions, Rio admitted that revenue leakages exist but corrective measures are being taken.

He urged citizens to always demand GST bills, report malpractices, and cooperate with the proposed GST Grievances Redressal Committee to resolve genuine issues.

Emphasising the importance of GST as the main source of the state’s revenue, Rio said, “No government can survive without taxes.”

Earlier, MLA Pongshi Phom, raising the issue, suggested forming a State GST Grievance Redressal Committee with representatives from the government, trade bodies, and tax practitioners to hold quarterly consultations.

He noted that GST had replaced multiple taxes since 2017 under the “One Nation, One Tax” regime, significantly boosting Nagaland’s revenue.

Phom highlighted the state’s 104 per cent year-on-year GST revenue growth in June 2025 and suggested expanding coverage in sectors like commercial rent, sand and stone chips, and curbing unauthorised transporters.

He called for timely TDS compliance by government departments and amendments to GST law to support young entrepreneurs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.