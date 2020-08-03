CM Yediyurappa stable, doing well: Govt

india

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who was admitted to a private hospital with Covid-19 symptoms around 11pm on Sunday night, is said to be doing well and is clinically stable according to a release from his office.

A medical bulletin from Manipal Hospital, where Yediyurappa has been admitted, stated “At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable. Appropriate treatment has been initiated as per current protocols. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.”

The CM’s eldest daughter, BY Padmavati, has also tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to the same hospital. Yediyurappa, later in the day, released a video from his hospital suite, reassuring the people of the state that there was nothing to worry about his health and he would be discharged soon.

In the one minute and thirty-six-second video, 77-year-old Yediyurappa said, “I will be out of here at the earliest to resume work soon. I request for your good wishes and support. The health of six and a half crore people of the state is very important. I urge everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. That is the only way to defeat coronavirus.”

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, leader of opposition in assembly Siddaramiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar wished the CM a speedy recovery.

In his video, the CM namechecked the leaders, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party chief JP Nadda, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and various religious leaders, who had also wished him a speedy recovery. Even as the CM expressed confidence in being discharged early, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the CM may have to stay in the hospital for 8-10 days.

Three of his cabinet colleagues — tourism minister CT Ravi, agriculture minister BC Patil and forest minister Anand Singh — had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

All personnel at the CM’s office ‘Krishna’ and official residence ‘Kaveri’ were also tested and nine of them, including the driver and cook of the CM, were found to be positive. All of them have been sent to Covid care centres. Both the office and residence were also fumigated on Monday.

Others who had come in contact with the CM, including several cabinet colleagues, the governor and senior bureaucrats, are being tested for the virus. Senior government officials said that the CM is monitoring various developments across the state from the hospital itself.