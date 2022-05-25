CM Yogi, Akhilesh trade shots over Mulayam’s rape remark

LUCKNOW In a face-off with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh assembly over rise in crime against women in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday recalled a remark of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav that “boys will be boys” while opposing capital punishment for rape in 2014.

“The leader of opposition has drawn attention towards certain issues. Any kind of crime is unforgivable and the government is taking strict action against criminals, especially those committing crime against women. This is the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We don’t say “ladke hain, galti kar dete hain” (they are boys, they can commit a mistake),” Adityanath said.

The chief minister made the remark while responding to an adjournment motion moved by Akhilesh over an alleged increase in crimes against women Prayagraj, Chandauli, Siddharthnagar and Lalitpur districts.

During the zero hour, Akhilesh also referred to the alleged sexual assault of a rape survivor by a station house officer in Lalitpur last month and claimed a case was registered only after the chief minister visited the district.

“Uttar Pradesh is on top, if we look at the statistics on crime against women… The state government is not as serious as it should be,” the SP chief said.

The chief minister at a meeting said he will set “officers right” and asked them to leave acting like “middlemen”, he added.

To this, Adityanath responded: “We have acted against criminals with a policy of zero tolerance. The leader of opposition knows and has accepted that the state government has taken action. You support every criminal who spreads anarchy in the state and practise hooliganism. This government got people’s mandate again only because of better law, order and security. The people, including women, have supported us in 2022 polls.”

For crimes related to women, the BJP government anti-Romeo squads in 2017 and set up POCSO courts in 2018, Adityanath said. “Had the opposition members listened to the governor’s address (on Monday), things would have been clear to them. We will clearly tell you about the decline in crime when we reply to the motion of thanks to the governor’s address,” he added.

A line on the governor’s address.

The chief minister, in the assembly, also claimed no riots have taken place in the past five years.

“In 2017, a large number of deaths took place in Azamgarh due to consumption of spurious liquor and the accused had links with the SP,” Adityanath said.

As Akhilesh asked the chief minister to name all those who were linked to such incidents, Adityanath said: “You are a former chief minister. No one can hide facts.”

