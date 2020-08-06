Coast Guard rescue 16 fishermen off Mumbai coast

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 14:06 IST

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) authorities have rescued 16 fisher folks after their fishing boat, Dev Sandesh, was caught in choppy waters on the high Arabian Sea off the Arnala coast.

ICG diverted their offshore support vessel (OSF) in the vicinity and rescued all the fishermen following a timely alert on Tuesday (August 4) evening.

An ICG official said the vessel, Dev Sandesh, is registered in Thane.

The boat was caught in the rough sea because of the prevailing inclement weather following which the stranded fisher folks from Uttan sent alert messages to the Yellow Gate police station on Tuesday evening.

The message was immediately conveyed to ICG’s Maritime Search & Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai.

Soon, MRCC, Mumbai, personnel ascertained the exact location of Dev Sandesh and also activated the international safety net.

They continuously relayed the message for all the ships in the area, especially the transiting vessels to render assistance to Dev Sandesh, said Commandant RK Singh, spokesperson, ICG.

The MRCC, Mumbai, authorities successfully identified an OSV, Greatship Asmi, in the vicinity of Dev Sandesh while tracking the traffic at sea and diverted the vessel for the rescue operation, Singh said.

Dev Sandesh had suffered on-board flooding because of the inclement weather on high seas, as OSV Greatship Asmi kept a strict vigil on the vessel.

Meanwhile, ICG authorities coordinated with another OSV, Colonel SP Wahi, in the vicinity and directed the vessel to pick up all the fishermen from Dev Sandesh.

“All 16 fisher folks were rescued after a six-hour well-coordinated rescue operation. They are heading towards the coast and will reach Mumbai soon,” Singh added.