Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:20 IST

Coast Guard teams from Goa will be part of the Indian Coast Guard’s rapid response contingent that is being dispatched to Mauritius to contain the damaging oil spill caused by a Japanese registered oil tanker running aground and breaking apart off the coast of Mauritius.

The team which will join others from Mumbai is en route to Mauritius aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

“The specialist Indian Coast Guard team is qualified in pollution response operations at sea and is capable of undertaking pollution response and clean up operations. The various pollution response equipment such as Ocean and River Booms, skimmers, salvage barges were dispatched to combat oil spill,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“The Indian Coast Guard pollution response team in coordination with Mauritius, experts and teams from various other countries and specialised International experts from organisations like IMO and ITOPF will work in tandem to safeguard the pristine ecological sensitive environment and mitigate the effects of spilled oil at sea and ashore,” the Coast Guard, said.

The Coast Guard has deputed a 10-member specialist pollution response team along with Pollution Response equipment to Mauritius for supplementing ongoing efforts to contain an oil spill from bulk carrier MV Wakashio on its South Eastern coastline.

The decision comes after Mauritius sought India’s help in containment of oil spread in a sensitive marine environment consisting of coral reef, mangroves and endangered marine species.