e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius

Coast Guard team from Goa part of mission to contain oil spill in Mauritius

Mauritius has asked for India’s assistance in containing the oil spill.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent, Panaji
The Coast Guard team from Goa has already left for Mauritius.
The Coast Guard team from Goa has already left for Mauritius. (Photo Courtesy-Indian Air Force )
         

Coast Guard teams from Goa will be part of the Indian Coast Guard’s rapid response contingent that is being dispatched to Mauritius to contain the damaging oil spill caused by a Japanese registered oil tanker running aground and breaking apart off the coast of Mauritius.

The team which will join others from Mumbai is en route to Mauritius aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

“The specialist Indian Coast Guard team is qualified in pollution response operations at sea and is capable of undertaking pollution response and clean up operations. The various pollution response equipment such as Ocean and River Booms, skimmers, salvage barges were dispatched to combat oil spill,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“The Indian Coast Guard pollution response team in coordination with Mauritius, experts and teams from various other countries and specialised International experts from organisations like IMO and ITOPF will work in tandem to safeguard the pristine ecological sensitive environment and mitigate the effects of spilled oil at sea and ashore,” the Coast Guard, said.

Also Read: India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill

The Coast Guard has deputed a 10-member specialist pollution response team along with Pollution Response equipment to Mauritius for supplementing ongoing efforts to contain an oil spill from bulk carrier MV Wakashio on its South Eastern coastline.

The decision comes after Mauritius sought India’s help in containment of oil spread in a sensitive marine environment consisting of coral reef, mangroves and endangered marine species.

tags
top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Third parties to report high value transactions to identify tax evaders, says govt
Third parties to report high value transactions to identify tax evaders, says govt
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In