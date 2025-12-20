Lucknow, Escalating the war of words over allegations linked to the illegal codeine cough syrup trade, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit back at Yogi Adityanath with a poetic riposte, a day after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister targeted him through a couplet. Codeine syrup row: Akhilesh's poetic riposte to Adityanath's couplet jibe

Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters here, Yadav accused the government of trying to divert attention by circulating photographs and making political allegations instead of acting against the guilty.

He called for 'bulldozer action' against all those involved, irrespective of political affiliation, noting that the issue concerns not just Uttar Pradesh but also the prime minister's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

Referring to Adityanath's poetic remark on Friday, Yadav said he was not a poet himself, but party veteran Uday Pratap, seated beside him, was a well-known literary figure.

Quoting from one of his works and targeting the chief minister, Yadav recited: "Apna chehra na ponchha gaya aapse, aaina bewajah tod kar rakh diya" .

On Friday, ahead of the winter session of the legislature, Adityanath had taken a swipe at Yadav, saying, "Yahi kasoor main baar-baar karta raha, dhool chehre par thi aur aaina saaf karta raha." , adding that photographs showed the SP chief with alleged mafias and that the investigation would bring out the truth.

Launching a longer poetic attack on the government, Yadav accused it of shielding its own people while blaming others. Reading out a part of the poem, he said: "Yahi kasoor raha inka, ye apnon ko har haal mein bachate rahe, unke gunaah chhupate rahe; jab khulne laga raaz inka to auron par ilzaam lagate rahe. Yahi kasoor raha inka, pehenkar libaas sharafat ka, logon ke aitbaar mein sendh lagate rahe; gira kar auron ke makaan aur dukaan, apna gorakh-dhanda chalate rahe."

Yadav also cautioned against the circulation of incorrect verses on social media in the name of renowned poets, claiming that several couplets falsely attributed to Mirza Ghalib were in circulation.

He referred to noted lyricist Javed Akhtar having spoken publicly about such misattributions.

