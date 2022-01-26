Cold day, cold wave likely to continue for two more days in northwest India

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A man is seen wrapped up in the cold in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)
NEW DELHI: Cold day conditions as well as a cold wave are likely to affect several parts of northwest India on Wednesday and Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

A cold day signifies below-normal maximum temperature, usually during the day time, while a cold wave is a very low night or early-morning minimum temperature.

A cold day is likely to prevail in isolated pockets of western Madhya Pradesh during the next three to four days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely in many parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Some parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh may see the same conditions till January 28, alongside central Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Dense and very dense fog conditions at night and morning hours are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Uttar Pradesh while another one is lying in the Comorin area of southern Tamil Nadu.

Also, a western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 29.

