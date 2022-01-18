Cold day conditions to persist in northwest India

NEW DELHI: A western disturbance was likely to bring scattered rain to most parts of northwest India this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said as cold day conditions with significantly low day temperatures were likely to persist on Tuesday.

Cold to severe cold day conditions in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan will continue for two days and abate thereafter. IMD said minimum temperatures were likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the region over the next five days. It added dense to very dense fog was likely in isolated parts in the night and morning hours in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal.

IMD said a cyclonic circulation was lying over Kerala and neighbourhood and a fresh western disturbance was likely to hit the western Himalayan region from January 18. Another fresh active western disturbance was likely over northwest India from January 21 and an induced cyclonic circulation in Rajasthan on January 22.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall was expected in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe during the next two to three days. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall was likely in north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Scattered to widespread rainfall or snowfall was likely in western Himalayan till January 23 while rainfall was expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan this week.