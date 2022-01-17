Cold to severe cold conditions likely in parts of northwest India

NEW DELHI: Cold to severe cold conditions were likely to continue in parts of northwest India on Monday as the region recorded significantly low day but above normal minimum temperatures from Friday to Sunday.

M Mohapatra, director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said an intense western disturbance passed last week in the region. “After a western disturbance passes, cold northerly winds bring extremely cold air from the Himalayas to this region. These chilly winds bring down day temperatures. These conditions will continue till Monday at least.”

R K Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre, said low clouds and fog were leading to less sunshine and have brought down day temperatures.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over the Arabian Sea and Konkan coast in lower tropospheric levels while a relatively feeble western disturbance was affecting weather in Jammu and Kashmir. A fresh western disturbance was likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from Tuesday and another northwest India from January 21 and bring scattered rainfall.

Scattered light to moderate rainfall is also likely in Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema on Monday and in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe during the next three days. Isolated light to moderate rainfall is likely in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Tuesday to Thursday.

Dense to very dense fog was likely in the night and morning hours in places such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, and Himachal Pradesh this week.