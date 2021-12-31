Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cold to severe cold wave likely in northwest India
india news

Cold to severe cold wave likely in northwest India

In central India, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next three days and rise by 2- 3 degrees afterwards
A commuter rides a bicycle through a street during a heavy rain shower in Chennai. (AFP)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 09:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely in northwest India and Madhya Pradesh over the next three days while heavy rain is expected in peninsular India particularly Tamil Nadu until January 1, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Chennai’s MRC Nagar alone recorded 198.0 mm rain between 08:30 am to 7.45 pm on Thursday, prompting IMD to issue a red warning for extremely heavy rainfall in the city.

In central India, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next three days and rise by 2- 3 degrees afterwards. A fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees is also expected in east India.

Dense fog is likely in isolated pockets in the night and morning hours in Uttar Pradesh during the next five days and in eastern and north-eastern India over two to three days.

Also Read: Red alert in 4 Tamil Nadu districts after heavy rain, Chennai inundated

“There was rainfall in northwest India and the Western Himalayan region due to a passing western disturbance last week. Now the wind direction is northerly which is bringing very cold air from the hills to the plains creating cold wave conditions. This cold cycle may be broken next week when another western disturbance approaches. But due to cloudy conditions, the daytime temperature may be low next week and there is likely to be scattered rain,” said DS Pai, IMD, Pune.

RELATED STORIES

An intense western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan from January 4 to 7 with a possibility of isolated heavy rain on January 5 and 6 in northwest India. Isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh from January 1 to 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP