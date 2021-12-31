Cold to severe cold wave likely in northwest India

Cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely in northwest India and Madhya Pradesh over the next three days while heavy rain is expected in peninsular India particularly Tamil Nadu until January 1, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Chennai’s MRC Nagar alone recorded 198.0 mm rain between 08:30 am to 7.45 pm on Thursday, prompting IMD to issue a red warning for extremely heavy rainfall in the city.

In central India, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next three days and rise by 2- 3 degrees afterwards. A fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees is also expected in east India.

Dense fog is likely in isolated pockets in the night and morning hours in Uttar Pradesh during the next five days and in eastern and north-eastern India over two to three days.

“There was rainfall in northwest India and the Western Himalayan region due to a passing western disturbance last week. Now the wind direction is northerly which is bringing very cold air from the hills to the plains creating cold wave conditions. This cold cycle may be broken next week when another western disturbance approaches. But due to cloudy conditions, the daytime temperature may be low next week and there is likely to be scattered rain,” said DS Pai, IMD, Pune.

An intense western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan from January 4 to 7 with a possibility of isolated heavy rain on January 5 and 6 in northwest India. Isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh from January 1 to 3.