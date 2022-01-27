Cold wave conditions to continue in northwest India till weekend

NEW DELHI: Cold wave conditions are likely to continue in parts of northwest India for at least two days followed by a fresh western disturbance that will bring snowfall and rainfall to the western Himalayan region, the India Meteorological Department said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is also lying over Uttar Pradesh while a trough is running from Tamil Nadu to Karnataka. A fresh feeble western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 29 and another northwest India from February 2.

Isolated light rainfall is very likely in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till January 28. In Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha, isolated light rainfall is very likely.

Under the influence of the western disturbance from January 29, light isolated rainfall and snowfall are likely in the Western Himalayan region on January 29 and 30. Isolated dense to very dense fog in the night and morning hours in isolated pockets is very likely to continue in Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}