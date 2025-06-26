New Delhi, This is the right time to act to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases and we must take our message to every citizen, Municipal Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said on Thursday. Collective efforts will help prevent spread of vector-borne diseases: MCD Commissioner

While chairing an inter-departmental meeting to strategise against the anticipated surge in mosquito-borne illnesses during the upcoming monsoon months, Kumar urged departments to assist one another, remove junk from offices, ensure cleanliness in their premises, and conduct awareness drives at their respective levels.

“Only through joint efforts can we prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases,” he said, according to the statement.

“This is the right time to act. July and August see the highest spread of vector-borne diseases. If we remain vigilant and act swiftly in the next two months, we can keep the situation under control,” Kumar said during the meeting, stressing the importance of public awareness, inter-departmental cooperation, and cleanliness drives to prevent mosquito breeding.

He also suggested that schools run by the Delhi government, MCD, and NDMC use parent-teacher meetings to spread awareness. Students, he said, should be encouraged to wear full-sleeved clothes and participate in preventive activities at home through “dengue homework”.

The Commissioner called for an intensified door-to-door campaign by Domestic Breeding Checkers and urged departments to run media campaigns to educate the public. “We have to reach every citizen,” he emphasised.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Delhi Jal Board, NDMC, Delhi Police, PWD, CPWD, DDA, and other key agencies.

A call was made for joint and proactive efforts to curb mosquito breeding and raise public awareness ahead of the peak transmission season in July and August, according to a press statement issued by the civic body.

Meanwhile, a presentation by MCD’s Public Health Department outlined key factors conducive to mosquito breeding, disease spread patterns, and hotspot areas across the city.

The Commissioner also directed the Delhi Jal Board to pay special attention to water leakages and asked departments like Delhi Police, Horticulture, DEMS, Irrigation, and PWD to ensure cleanliness in their respective premises, including Malkhanas, parks, and drains.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.