e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / College reopening: How UGC and state governments are planning to reopen campuses

College reopening: How UGC and state governments are planning to reopen campuses

If state governments are not ready for reopening colleges, classes will start online, UGC has said.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students, not adhering to social distancing norms, stand in queues at the counter to submit their documents for admission at Chaudhary Mahadev Prasad Degree College in Prayagraj.
Students, not adhering to social distancing norms, stand in queues at the counter to submit their documents for admission at Chaudhary Mahadev Prasad Degree College in Prayagraj.(PTI)
         

After the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a new academic calendar according to which the session for freshers in colleges and universities would begin from November 1, the Haryana government has allowed its colleges and universities to open from September 26 on a trial basis. In a communication to all colleges and universities, the state higher education department has directed them to complete all safety protocols related to Covid-19 and communicate the same by Friday.

Schools partially reopened in a few states of the country on September 21.

Here is what we know so far about the reopening of the colleges

* Apart from Haryana, no state has yet declared any new date for the reopening of the colleges and universities. Assam reopened its schools and colleges on September 21.

* The UGC had earlier mandated that all college and university final year examinations have to be held within September 30. As the respective state governments are looking for a way to conduct examinations in September, the West Bengal government urged the UGC to allow it more time. In West Bengal, final year examinations will be held in October and results will be out by October end so that new sessions can be started from November.

* The last date for completing the college, university admission process is October 31. The last date for filling up all the vacant seats is November 30 — thus keeping time for Class 12 compartmental exam results. Admission process in many colleges is already on.

* If state governments are not ready for reopening college campuses, classes will start online, UGC said.

* There will be no summer, winter breaks — not for this academic session only. As the delay will affect the next session too, there will be no breaks in two academic sessions.

* Schools in Bihar will reopen from September 28.

tags
top news
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games have an answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games have an answer
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In