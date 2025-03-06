Collegium recommends elevation of Calcutta HC judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the elevation of Calcutta high court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the apex court. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Calcutta high court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the apex court(PTI)

“The Resolution of the Collegium states that on his appointment as apex court judge, Justice Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on October 2, 2031. Justice Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India,” ANI quoted the statement as saying.

Justice Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta high court on June 27, 2011 and was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh high court on January 4, 2021.

He was repatriated to the Calcutta high court on November 8, 2021 and has been functioning there since then, the Collegium statement added. Justice Bagchi has served as a judge of the high court for more than 13 years.

According to the Collegium, since Justice Altamas Kabir retired on July 18, 2013 as the Chief Justice of India (CJI), there has not been any CJI from the Calcutta high court.

On the retirement of Justice K.V. Viswanathan on May 25, 2031, Justice Joymalya Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the CJI till his retirement on October 2, 2031. He would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India, the Collegium added.

In January, Justice K Vinod Chandran was sworn in as a top court judge, following the retirement of Justice CT Ravikumar.

The five-judge collegium led by Chief Justice Khanna, in a meeting held on January 7, recommended the name of Justice Chandran, who was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court on November 8, 2011.

Justice Chandran was elevated as the Patna High Court Chief Justice on March 29, 2023.