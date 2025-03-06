Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Collegium recommends elevation of Calcutta HC judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to Supreme Court

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2025 09:31 PM IST

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Calcutta high court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the apex court.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the elevation of Calcutta high court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the apex court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Calcutta high court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the apex court(PTI)
The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Calcutta high court judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi to the apex court(PTI)

“The Resolution of the Collegium states that on his appointment as apex court judge, Justice Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on October 2, 2031. Justice Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India,” ANI quoted the statement as saying.

Justice Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta high court on June 27, 2011 and was transferred to the Andhra Pradesh high court on January 4, 2021.

He was repatriated to the Calcutta high court on November 8, 2021 and has been functioning there since then, the Collegium statement added. Justice Bagchi has served as a judge of the high court for more than 13 years.

According to the Collegium, since Justice Altamas Kabir retired on July 18, 2013 as the Chief Justice of India (CJI), there has not been any CJI from the Calcutta high court.

On the retirement of Justice K.V. Viswanathan on May 25, 2031, Justice Joymalya Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the CJI till his retirement on October 2, 2031. He would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India, the Collegium added.

In January, Justice K Vinod Chandran was sworn in as a top court judge, following the retirement of Justice CT Ravikumar.

The five-judge collegium led by Chief Justice Khanna, in a meeting held on January 7, recommended the name of Justice Chandran, who was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court on November 8, 2011.

Justice Chandran was elevated as the Patna High Court Chief Justice on March 29, 2023.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On