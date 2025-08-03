New Delhi, The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea challenging an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court transferring to the CBI the investigation into the alleged assault of a colonel by Punjab Police personnel over a parking dispute in March. Colonel assault case: SC to hear Monday plea against transfer of probe to CBI

The alleged incident took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14 when Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son were having food at a roadside dhaba in Patiala.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Satish Chandra Sharma is likely to hear the matter.

Colonel Bath has also filed a caveat in the top court through advocate Sumeer Sodhi.

Caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 16 had transferred to the CBI the investigation into the alleged assault of the colonel by Punjab Police personnel over a parking dispute in March.

The court's directive came two days after the high court reprimanded Chandigarh Police over its probe into the matter.

On April 3, the high court marked the probe into the assault case to Chandigarh Police and directed it to complete the investigation within four months.

The petitioner submitted that Chandigarh Police "failed" to conduct a free and fair investigation in the case.

The investigation was being conducted by a special investigation team, led by Chandigarh Superintendent of Police Manjeet Sheoran.

"The investigation of the instant case was transferred to the Chandigarh Police on April 3, 2025, and it is being stated with utmost disappointment that even despite lapse of more than three-and-a-half months of the registration of the FIR and lapse of three months since the investigation has been handed over to Chandigarh Police, neither a single accused has been arrested so far, nor any accused has been associated with the investigation," the petition had submitted.

"Moreover, the contention of the petitioner regarding any conscious effort on the part of the investigating agency can be cemented from the fact that no non bailable warrant, no PO proceeding or any other legal proceeding which would be indicative of some conscious and sincere effort, has been initiated on the part of the concerned Investigating agency," it submitted.

Colonel Bath has accused 12 Punjab Police personnel of assaulting him and his son over the parking dispute and sought transfer of the probe to an independent agency, preferably the CBI.

He alleged four inspector-rank officers of Punjab Police and their armed subordinates attacked him and his son without provocation, snatched his ID card and cell phone, and threatened him with a "fake encounter" all in public view and under CCTV camera coverage.

Before the probe was handed over to Chandigarh Police, Bath alleged that a fair investigation was impossible under Punjab Police.

