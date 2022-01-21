Coming from ‘at-risk’ nation? No need for admission to 'isolation facility' if testing positive on arrival

In a slight modification of its previous order, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has done away with the provision of ‘management at isolation facility’ for passengers coming from countries designated as ‘at-risk’ and testing positive for Covid-19 after arrival at an airport in India.

“They (travellers) shall be treated as per laid down standard protocol,” a health ministry order, dated January 20, said. The earlier circular, issued on January 7, said that such passengers ‘shall be managed at isolation facility and treated as per standard laid down protocol including contact tracing.’

The new guidelines will come into effect at 00:01 hours on Saturday. The previous rules came into force on January 11. As earlier, the new norms, too, will have to be followed until further orders.

“In view of the changed scenario and new guidelines issued by MoHFW; including on Home Isolation, the existing guidelines necessitated a revision,” the ministry said in its fresh order.

At present, India has 19 countries on its ‘at-risk’ list; among these, the European nations, including the United Kingdom, have been clubbed into one.

Regular international flight operations to India remain suspended since being stopped in March 2020 when the first national lockdown was announced. These were scheduled to resume on December 15 last year. However, the emergence, and subsequent spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus led to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reversing its decision to resume international flights.

On Wednesday, the ban was further extended till February 28.