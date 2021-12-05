'Committed to provide world-class technologies to BSF for security': Amit Shah in Jaisalmer

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to the security forces in the country as he participated in the 57th Raising Day celebrations of the Border Security Forces (BSF). Speaking on the occasion, Shah informed that India is developing anti-drone technology, which will be provided to the security forces soon.

More than 35,000 jawans of the country's police force, BSF and Central Armed Police Forces, have sacrificed their lives for the country, he said paying tribute to all the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Terming BSF as the first line of defence, Amit Shah said, "For our government, border security means national security. We are committed to providing world-class technologies to BSF for border security."

Drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, according to central security agencies.

He also distributed health cards under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana to the personnel of BSF as he took part in the celebrations at Rohitash Border.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan. After Jaisalmer, he will be heading for Jaipur to address the BJP state working committee meeting.

He is also scheduled to address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organisational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail.

(With agency inputs)