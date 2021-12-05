Home / India News / 'Committed to provide world-class technologies to BSF for security': Amit Shah in Jaisalmer
india news

'Committed to provide world-class technologies to BSF for security': Amit Shah in Jaisalmer

  • More than 35,000 jawans of the country's police force, BSF and Central Armed Police Forces, have sacrificed their lives for the country, he said paying tribute to all the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during his visit to Rohitash Border Out Post (BOP), in Jaisalmer.(ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during his visit to Rohitash Border Out Post (BOP), in Jaisalmer.(ANI)
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes to the security forces in the country as he participated in the 57th Raising Day celebrations of the Border Security Forces (BSF). Speaking on the occasion, Shah informed that India is developing anti-drone technology, which will be provided to the security forces soon.

More than 35,000 jawans of the country's police force, BSF and Central Armed Police Forces, have sacrificed their lives for the country, he said paying tribute to all the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Terming BSF as the first line of defence, Amit Shah said, "For our government, border security means national security. We are committed to providing world-class technologies to BSF for border security."

Drones and unidentified flying objects have been sighted along the sensitive border with Pakistan post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, according to central security agencies.

He also distributed health cards under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana to the personnel of BSF as he took part in the celebrations at Rohitash Border.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan. After Jaisalmer, he will be heading for Jaipur to address the BJP state working committee meeting.

He is also scheduled to address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organisational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah bsf
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out