New Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University has constituted a committee to resolve the dispute over the installation of a high-tech face recognition system for entry into the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library. Committee formed to resolve dispute over face-recognition system at JNU library

According to a university notification, the panel will consult stakeholders and submit its recommendations. Till then, the existing system of admission will continue.

The administration appealed to students and others to avoid any “unauthorised activities” and cooperate in the smooth functioning of the library, adding that the decision had been taken with the approval of the competent authority.

The move to introduce the ₹30 lakh face recognition system has been opposed by the JNU Students’ Union , which says no discussions were held with them. The union has been on strike and holding demonstrations since the installation work began.

Two days ago, JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and his colleagues protested the varsity's move, leading to the breaking of the glass at the library entrance. Kumar sustained injuries in the incident. JNUSU alleged that students were being stopped from exiting, forcing them to break the glass.

The students are demanding an increase in seating capacity to 1,000, special facilities for disabled students and the resignation of the acting librarian.

Library head Manorama Tripathi has sought action against those who vandalised the property, asserting that the system is meant solely for students’ safety and its cancellation would waste ₹30 lakh already spent.

University officials have said earlier that the gates were being introduced as a security measure in the wake of "derogatory, casteist and misogynist" slurs found scribbled on a library desk.

Last week, the JNUSU filed a complaint with the chief librarian regarding the incident.

Later, the administration barred two former students from entering the campus for allegedly inscribing the derogatory slurs.

In a notification issued on August 20, the university called the act "a serious incident" that violated JNU’s ethos of inclusion, equality and harmony.

“Taking cognisance of the gravity of the situation, the university has taken immediate action by declaring two outsiders/ex-students out of bounds with immediate effect,” the notification said.

