e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Committee to study cause for high Covid-19 mortality rate at Bengaluru hospital, says Karnataka Minister

Committee to study cause for high Covid-19 mortality rate at Bengaluru hospital, says Karnataka Minister

The minister announced this after a surprise visit to the hospital and interacting with patients at the hospital through video conference.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).(ANI)
         

A committee will be formed to study the reasons for the high mortality of Covid-19 patients at ESI hospital in Bengaluru, Medical Education Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

The minister announced this after a surprise visit to the hospital and interacting with patients at the hospital through video conference.

As of now, 54 out of 421 Covid-19 patients who have been admitted in the ESI hospital in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, have died due to the viral infection.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“The mortality rate of the hospital is as high as 12.8 per cent and there is a need to understand the reason behind it,” said the minister.

Talking to media, Sudhakar informed that there are 494 beds in this hospital and 150 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients.

“Two patients are in serious condition and 10 are in ICU. They are recovering. Patients have expressed satisfaction about the treatment and other facilities here. Doctors and PG students are working hard to control the pandemic. I will be visiting other hospitals also in the coming days,” added the minister.

Medical officer of the hospital said that a large number of cancer patients were getting admitted to the hospital which is one of the reasons behind the high mortality rate.

“Also, patients are coming to the hospital often at later stages of infection which is also a reason for the high mortality rate. However, death audit has been ordered and the same will be submitted to the government,” said the medical office of the hospital. (ANI)

tags
top news
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to make ‘important announcement’ at 10 am
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to make ‘important announcement’ at 10 am
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Vijayawada
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Vijayawada
LIVE: Nearly 65,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally past 2.15 mn
LIVE: Nearly 65,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally past 2.15 mn
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
Kerala rains: Govt asks people in coastal areas to be ready for evacuation
Kerala rains: Govt asks people in coastal areas to be ready for evacuation
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
‘Such opportunities cannot be wasted’: Afridi reacts to Pak’s loss to Eng
‘Such opportunities cannot be wasted’: Afridi reacts to Pak’s loss to Eng
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In