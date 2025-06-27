New Delhi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Friday conferred the Yudh Seva Medal to Commodore Kartik Srimal for his professional conduct of exceptional order as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Navy's Western Fleet during Operation Sankalp. Commodore Kartik Srimal conferred Yudh Seva Medal for role in Operation Sankalp

The medal was awarded at the Naval Investiture Ceremony, held for the first time at the newly constructed Nausena Bhawan here.

Operation Sankalp, launched by the Indian Navy in December 2023, involved anti-piracy, anti-drone, and anti-missile operations in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, North Arabian Sea, and the sea off Somalia's east coast.

During the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff also conferred Naosena Medal , Naosena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal to various other naval personnel who have demonstrated leadership, professional accomplishment and rendered distinguished service of a high order.

Commodore Srimal was recognised for his "pragmatic, bold and decisive planning" during highly challenging maritime operations. He assumed charge as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet on December 18, 2023.

The officer was commissioned on January 1, 1996, and specialises in navigation and direction.

"Owning to the Israel-Hamas conflict spreading into the maritime domain and resultant threat to India's maritime trade, the Western Fleet was vested with the operational control of Operation Sankalp," the Navy said.

The Western Fleet was tasked with deterring piracy, drone and missile attacks and to reassure mariners in the Western Naval Command's Area of Command , "spanning over 51 lakh sq km encompassing the entire Northern and Western Arabian Sea, for over five months," they said.

It was announced that Commodore Srimal was central to planning and execution of Operation Sankalp.

A total of 51 awards were conferred at the ceremony, including 13 Naosena Medals , eight Naosena Medals , and 17 Vishisht Seva Medals.

Captain Brijesh Nambiar, the Commanding Officer of INS Visakhapatnam, also was conferred Naosena Medal for his role in bringing fire under control onboard naphtha carrying ship MV Marlin Luanda, post missile attack in 2024.

Commander Rajababu Sharma of INS Sumitra, also received this gallantry award for identification and successful interception of the hijacked vessels FV Iman and FV Al Naeemi in 2024.

In the same bracket, Lieutenant Commander Vaibhav Tyagi of INS Kolkata was conferred the Naosena Medal for his exceptional aerial recce amid challenging weather condition and attack threats, leading to rescue of 21 personnel in March 24.

Lieutenant Commander Harshul Bhat of INS Kolkata, received it for exemplary leadership and bravery during the anti-piracy operation onboard MV Ruen in December 2023, the Navy said.

Veer Singh Yadav, Master Chief Petty Officer I of INS Visakhapatnam, was also honoured for his role in the MV Marlin Luanda incident.

Dharambir Singh Negi, former Petty Officer Electrical was conferred the Jeevan Rakshak Padak for rescuing a drowning man in July 2024.

The Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal was presented to Lieutenant Commander Jobin John, and the Lieutenant V K Jain Memorial Gold Medal to Lieutenant Commander Gajendra Singh Solanki.

Unit Citations were presented to INS Trishul, INS Shivalik, INS Karna, and INAS 316 in the operational units category. Citations for shore establishments went to INS Satavahana, INS Rajali, and INS Tunir.

