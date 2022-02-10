Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Communal forces are targeting young minds: Kerala CM Vijayan
india news

Communal forces are targeting young minds: Kerala CM Vijayan

He said the ongoing controversy over “hijab” and attack on actor Sha Rukh Khan were part of this dangerous trend
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked secular and democratic forces to be more vigilant. (PTI)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

Communal forces are targeting young minds and fan trouble by instilling hatred in them, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.

He said the ongoing controversy over “hijab” and attack on actor Sha Rukh Khan were part of this dangerous trend and asked secular and democratic forces to be more vigilant.

“Usually, schools and colleges are temples of learning and students from different faiths and class rub shoulders there. Now, students have turned against each other based on their faith in the neighbouring state (Karnataka),” he said. People, who whip up such sentiments, were not aware of the lurking danger, he said.

“It is part of the hate campaign orchestrated by these people. He paid homage to the late singer (Lata Mangeshkar) in full public view. Only people with distorted minds can draw such conclusions and target him,” he said. The actor was recently trolled after offering prayers at Mangeshkar’s funeral.

His act of blowing “dua” in the air was misinterpreted by a section in the social media.

