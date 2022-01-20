Complaint filed against Yediyurappa, sons over alleged land grab

Bengaluru

A Bengaluru-based social activist on Wednesday filed a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, his two sons and other influential people over alleged encroachment of government land.

The complaint, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, was filed against Yediyurappa, his two sons -- one (BY Raghavendra) is the BJP MP from Shivamogga and the other (BY Vijayendra) is a vice president of the party -- among other big builders and real estate developers.

According to the complaint, at least four connected pieces of land were purchased by a network of builders, real estate developers and others, who eventually sold them to a company led by Vijayendra.

“A consolidated parcel of lands situated at Gantiganhalliu village, Yelahanka Hobli and consisting of the four benami transactions mentioned earlier was purchased by M/s Davalagiri Property Developers Pvt Ltd belonging to the family members of the then chief minister of Karnataka,” according to the complaint.

In the complaint, TJ Abraham alleged that the sale deed was executed last February for ₹10.20 crore.

The activist has levelled allegations of money laundering, corruption and encroachment of government lands by the BJP leader and his alleged associates.

Yediyurappa has had to step down from the chief minister post at least twice in the four terms he has served, mainly due to allegations of corruption.

He was forced to step down in July last year after allegations of corruption against the now 78-year-old leader and his family members. Several members of Yediyurappa’s cabinet had alleged that Vijayendra was running a parallel administration at the behest of his father.

His successor, Basavaraj Bommai, has also been accused of corruption, including allegations that he and several other BJP leaders and senior government officials laundered dirty money using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. There are also allegations that the officials and elected representatives demand around 25-30% commission to award tenders for public works.

“Interestingly the total measurement/extent of the lands in the sale deed bearing doc. No. 7878/20/21, dated 01/02/2021, is falsely shown as 9 acres and 23 guntas,” according to the complaint.

The complainant alleges that the actual market price of the land was over ₹33 crore.

“While ₹10,20,00,000 was paid through cheques, (the) remaining ₹23,05,00,000 was allegedly paid in cash by M/s Davalagiri Property Developers, belonging to the family members of the then chief minister Shri BS Yediyurappa, attracting Section 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” according to the complaint.

The office of Yediyurappa refused to comment on the allegations. Despite attempts his sons could not be contacted for their response.