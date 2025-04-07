New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday said there was a "complete breakdown of rule of law in Uttar Pradesh" after coming across FIRs filed by the state police in civil cases. Complete break down of rule of law in Uttar Pradesh: SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan asked the director general of police and the station house officer of a Gautam Budh Nagar district police station to file affidavits, explaining why the criminal law was set in motion in a civil dispute.

“There is a complete breakdown of rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. Converting a civil matter into a criminal case is not acceptable,” the CJI said.

The bench was irked after a lawyer said the FIR was filed as civil disputes take a long time to settle.

“This is wrong what is happening in UP. Everyday civil suits are being converted to criminal cases. It is absurd, merely not giving money cannot be turned into an offence,” the CJI said.

“We will direct the IO to come to the witness box. Let the IO stand in the witness box and make out a criminal case…this is not the way you file chargesheets,” the CJI said, "let the IO learn a lesson".

The bench further asked, "Just because civil cases take long, you will file an FIR and set the criminal law in motion?"

The IO of the police station concerned at Sector-39 in Noida was directed by the top court to appear in the witness box in the trial court and justify the registration of the FIR in the case.

The bench was hearing a plea of the accused Debu Singh and Deepak Singh, filed through lawyer Chand Qureshi, against the Allahabad High Court refusing to quash the criminal case against them.

The top court stayed the criminal proceedings against the petitioners in a Noida trial court, but said the cheque bounce case against them would continue.

An FIR was filed against the duo in Noida under Section 406 , 506 and 120B of the IPC.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.