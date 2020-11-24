Complete cold chain set-up by Dec 15 for Covid-19 vaccination: Adityanath

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:56 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath on Monday asked officials to complete all preparations for the prospective Covid-19 vaccination drive, including “robust cold-chain maintenance set-up” in all districts by December 15.

Adityanath’s direction came at a meeting with the state-level Covid-19 management team to review pandemic and Unlock status in Uttar Pradesh.

“For Covid-19 vaccination, complete all preparations in a time-bound and well-managed manner. Establish inter-department coordination,” he said.

Talking about cold-chain for the prospective vaccines, he said: “Ensure robust cold-chain maintenance set-up in all the districts by December 15, so that there is no damage to vaccines and their efficacy at any point in time. Considering the large population of the state, ensure the availability of enough vaccinators and prepare for their training also.”

Adityanath said that till the vaccine became available, all Covid protection, prevention, and treatment protocols should continue with the highest alertness. He also said that there should be no relaxation in the drives to make people aware of safety and protection. Covid-19 tests must continue at full capacity and efficiency, he said.

He directed the chief secretary’s office to check on the presence of district magistrates and district police chiefs in their respective offices by calling the office landline phones and also on the CUG (closed user group) cell phones of these officers.

He also asked for an intensive campaign against the manufacture and sale of spurious liquor, adding that the toughest action should be taken against those involved in it.

“Seize the properties of those who are found involved in such trade and then auction those properties,” he said.