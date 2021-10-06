Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Complete repeal of farm laws alone will lead to normalcy, peace: Stalin
india news

Complete repeal of farm laws alone will lead to normalcy, peace: Stalin

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday asserted that the revocation of the three farm laws brought by the Centre, in toto, will alone lead to harmony in the country. (ANI)
By Press Trust of India, Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday asserted that the revocation of the three farm laws brought by the Centre, in toto, will alone lead to harmony in the country, as he condemned the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, in which eight people were killed and demanded a judicial enquiry against those responsible for it.

The chief minister claimed that there has been violence since the Sunday incident. “Farmers have been protesting for the last 300 days against the farm legislations and the ongoing events in Uttar Pradesh are the result of the Centre’s indifference to the riots’ demands,” he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri to know about the tumultuous situation was detained, as was former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for a brief while at his house before being arrested and suddenly released, Stalin, also the DMK president, said in a party statement here.

“A judicial enquiry should be ordered against those responsible for the violence. The Central government must realise that complete repeal of the three farm laws alone will lead to normalcy and total peace,” Stalin said. A local journalist was among the eight people killed in the violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest at Lakhimpur Kheri. Four of the dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers, travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The others were two BJP workers and a driver, who were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by protestors.

