Compliance report a sham: Karnataka HC pulls up BBMP over potholes

The Karnataka high court on Thursday took strong exception to the claims made by the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that it has filled up all the potholes in the city and called its compliance report a “total sham”.

“We feel that you have not done anything..Don’t say anything which we ourselves feel is wrong,” stated a report by LiveLaw on Thursday.

A division bench of chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justice Suraj Govindraj heard the case that was filed by Vijayan Menon.

“We are concerned with why potholes develop after every rain? What kind of technology you (BBMP) are using? What procedure are you adopting to fill potholes? Why can’t it be for a longer duration by using better technology? Why after every rain these potholes erupt on every road in the city? That shows the quality of the work you are performing,” LiveLaw reported, attributing it to the judges.

The observations come at a time when the Karnataka government and the BBMP have been criticised for spending thousands of crores of taxpayers money with no accountability.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, during the monsoon session of the state legislature in September last year, had said that over ₹ 20,000 crores was spent by the administration on road-related works in Bengaluru over the last five years.

The court observations come a day after Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, in his Republic Day address on Wednesday, lauded the state government for its work to develop Bengaluru.

Gehlot had said that several roads in Bengaluru have been taken up under the Smart City Project.

“You cannot get away by saying that when the roads were constructed the load on the roads was less. Now you have to come out with solutions! Some method you have to come out with to ensure that roads bear the load,” the court observed.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for February 7.

The Bommai government has been trying to increase allocations to Bengaluru to earn favour in the upcoming BBMP elections, expected to be held later this year.

The BJP has been in power at the BBMP since 2010 but there has been no elected council for over one year now.