Computer Baba’s Indore ashram demolished, Congress cries ‘revenge politics’

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 21:35 IST

The ashram of self-styled godman Computer Baba alias Namdeo Das Tyagi was demolished over encroachment and he was arrested with five others under preventive action in Indore on Sunday morning, said a district administration officer.

The Congress came out in support of Computer Baba and alleged that the demolition was a vindictive act of the BJP-led state government.

Police sent the Baba and five others to the Indore Central jail.

The ashram was constructed on two acres government land in Gommatagiri area of Indore district.

Indore, Hatod tehsil, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Shashwat Sharma said, “Computer Baba had encroached upon a part of 46 acres land which was reserved for construction of cow shelter. The ashram was constructed illegally. We were receiving so many complaints related to illegal construction of the ashram. The administration served a notice to Computer Baba two months ago but he didn’t reply.”

Indore, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, HN Mishra said, “Computer Baba and his supporters were trying to create hurdles during the demolition drive so they were arrested under preventive action.”

A local Congress MLA Vishal Patel said, “The ashram has a temple which was constructed by the community people. If the administration tries to demolish the temple, people will stage protest.”

Former Congress chief minister Digvijaya Singh called it “revenge politics”.

“It is the height of revenge politics. The demolition of ashram of Computer Baba took place without any notice.”

Singh said he will go to the Indore central jail to meet Baba.

BJP state president VD Sharma said, “Do Congress leaders support encroachment on government land? It was the government land allotted for cow shelter but Computer Baba encroached upon it and was running his ashram. It’s a job of administration to clear the encroachment but Congress leaders are unnecessarily dragging politics in it.”

Computer Baba hit headlines first time in 2018 when he was accorded minister of state status by the then BJP government after he threatened to expose the alleged scam of the then BJP government in plantation work on the banks of the Narmada during Narmada Sewa Yatra.

He was also appointed as chairman of Nadi Nyas by the previous Congress-led state government in 2019.

(With inputs from Neha Jain from Indore)